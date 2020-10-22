“Sputnik V” will allow 70% of Russia to be vaccinated within a year, says Gamaleya Institute chief

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Production of the COVID-19 vaccine “Sputnik V” will allow 70 per cent of the Russian population to be vaccinated in about 9 to 12 months, Head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg announced during the annual meeting of Valdai Discussion Club on Wednesday.

“In a month I think there is every reason to believe that the amount of vaccine produced will be millions of doses, which would enable us to vaccinate 70% of the population of our country in about 9 to 12 months,” he explained.

According to him, the vaccination of 70% of the country’s population will be sufficient to make the aerial spreading of the disease vaccine-preventable.

CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev pointed out that clinical trials involving 40,000 participants are underway in Moscow, with 16,000 people were already vaccinated.

Dmitriev noted that phase III trials were approved in the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Belarus.

The CEO went on saying that Moscow is open for more trails worldwide to show the “effectiveness of the vaccine,” adding that Direct Investment Fund has signed agreements “for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses.”

Video ID: 20201021-029

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201021-029

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly