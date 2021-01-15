State of Palestine: Abbas signs decree announcing first elections since 2006

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree setting presidential and parliamentary elections to take place later in the year, in Ramallah on Friday.

Abbas could be seen holding the signed decree alongside the Chairman of the Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, at his presidential headquarters.

According to the decree, parliamentary elections will be held on May 22, with presidential elections set to follow on July 31. The document also establishes August 31 as the date on which elections to the Palestinian National Council, the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s legislative body, will be held.

The elections, which will be the first held since 2006, were welcomed by Hamas, which has administered the Gaza Strip since 2007, while Abbas’s Fatah-led Palestinian Authority has governed the West Bank.

