-
Diana Trujillo: From Colombia to Mars | Talk to Al Jazeera - 59 mins ago
-
Covid-19: New rules if you’re travelling to the UK 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
UN: Sec Gen Guterres calls on solidarity as COVID-19 pandemic claims more than 2 mln lives - 11 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Abbas signs decree announcing first elections since 2006 - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Merkel addresses CDU ahead of leadership change - 11 hours ago
-
LIVE: German CDU’s 33rd party convention kicks off in digital form - 12 hours ago
-
India: Thousands of Hindus crowd Ganges for Kumbh Mela festival despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
‘Outrage’: Row after pro-Brexit group moves its website back into EU - 12 hours ago
-
Remembering the Arab Spring: Tunisia - 12 hours ago
-
Macaulay Culkin joins calls to get Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2 - 13 hours ago
State of Palestine: Abbas signs decree announcing first elections since 2006
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree setting presidential and parliamentary elections to take place later in the year, in Ramallah on Friday.
Abbas could be seen holding the signed decree alongside the Chairman of the Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, at his presidential headquarters.
According to the decree, parliamentary elections will be held on May 22, with presidential elections set to follow on July 31. The document also establishes August 31 as the date on which elections to the Palestinian National Council, the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s legislative body, will be held.
The elections, which will be the first held since 2006, were welcomed by Hamas, which has administered the Gaza Strip since 2007, while Abbas’s Fatah-led Palestinian Authority has governed the West Bank.
Video ID: 20210115-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210115-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly