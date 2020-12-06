State of Palestine: Bethlehem lights up Christmas tree amid COVID-19 restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The city of Bethlehem celebrated the traditional lighting of its Christmas tree in the Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity on Saturday evening, marking the start of the 2020-2021 Gregorian season amid coronavirus restrictions.

For the first time, the celebration took place with the noticeable absence of thousands of pilgrims and international tourists who usually visit the West Bank city during this period.

“This celebration is sad. Previously, thousands of participants from all over the world were participating and represented here in Bethlehem, because it is the capital of Christmas, but today the situation is difficult, but it will be a message and prayer to all over the world,” said Palestinian Franciscan Father Ibrahim Faltas.

Lights on the Christmas tree were lit outside the Church of Nativity followed by fireworks and video mapping projections on the Peace Center at Manger Square.

Last week, the Palestinian government imposed a new nighttime lockdown to help contain a spike in coronavirus cases. Under the lockdown rules, people must remain indoors from 19:00 until 06:00, and Bethlehem is included in the lockdown.

Officials say the lockdown could be extended through Christmas and into the new year if the infection levels remain high. The country’s Health Ministry has so far reported around 110,000 coronavirus cases and around 900 related deaths in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

