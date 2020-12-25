State of Palestine: Christmas mass held with limited audience in Bethlehem church

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass was held at Saint Catherine’s Church in Bethlehem on Thursday.

The service, led by Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, which would normally be attended by hundreds of believers, took place in the presence of dozens of clerics and dignitaries.

Due to an ongoing ban on foreigners entering Israel through airports and restrictions on travel between cities in the occupied West-Bank, worshippers were discouraged from making the trip to Bethlehem this year.

A place in the city where now the Church of Nativity stands is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

