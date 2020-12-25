-
Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks - 26 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: Christmas mass held with limited audience in Bethlehem church - 50 mins ago
-
What does the Brexit trade deal mean for the EU and the UK? | DW News - 51 mins ago
-
Germany: Church holds Christmas mass at hardware store car park - 53 mins ago
-
Pope Francis holds Christmas Day mass from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican | LIVE - 56 mins ago
-
Iraq: Believers flock to Christmas mass in Qaraqosh monastery - 58 mins ago
-
UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Pope delivers Urbi et Orbi message on Christmas Day in Vatican - about 1 hour ago
-
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic - 2 hours ago
The traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass was held at Saint Catherine’s Church in Bethlehem on Thursday.
The service, led by Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, which would normally be attended by hundreds of believers, took place in the presence of dozens of clerics and dignitaries.
Due to an ongoing ban on foreigners entering Israel through airports and restrictions on travel between cities in the occupied West-Bank, worshippers were discouraged from making the trip to Bethlehem this year.
A place in the city where now the Church of Nativity stands is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
