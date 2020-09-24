-
Anger as no officers directly charged for Breonna Taylor death - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests in Louisville after officers in Breonna Taylor case avoid homicide charges - 2 hours ago
-
Police shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky - 2 hours ago
-
State-of-the-art cleaning robots make spotless debut at London station - 3 hours ago
-
UN: Lebanese President Aoun calls on world to support reconstruction of Beirut - 3 hours ago
-
Russian bombers take to Belarus skies during joint drills - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election - 3 hours ago
-
Iconic French singer and actress Juliette Gréco dies at 93 - 5 hours ago
-
Kenya’s top judge demands dissolution of parliament over lack of women lawmakers - 10 hours ago
State-of-the-art cleaning robots make spotless debut at London station
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
London’s St Pancras International train station began operating state-of-the-art cleaning robots which disinfect surfaces with UV lights in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, as filmed on Wednesday.
An ultraviolet (UV) robot designed to reduce the risk of infections was seen sanitising the station with an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50.
Using UV-C light to deliver thorough and chemical-free disinfection to large areas, the UVD robot can kill a reported 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria – including COVID-19 – on every kind of surface and in surrounding air in a matter of minutes.
The Eco Bot 50 follows the path of its UVD cousin, simultaneously disinfecting, scrubbing and drying the floors.
The robots taking care of the menial cleaning work allows “the operators to actually focus on our touch points, so that they can clean handles and lift buttons and the like,” said HS1 Head of Stations Engineering and Operations Jay Newton.
The robots are able to work 24/7 and auto-charge, drain and refill with very little human interaction needed to keep them going.
Video ID: 20200923-058
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200923-058
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly