-
Still confused by the coronavirus? | Start Here - 11 hours ago
-
Rapper sings in Mayan language to raise COVID awareness in Mexican community - 11 hours ago
-
Belgium: Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya urges for support from EU countries - 12 hours ago
-
France-Canada: The quest for recognition of the hidden children of the French colonies - 12 hours ago
-
Taj Mahal reopens as India’s coronavirus cases soar - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH) - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: 64th IAEA General Conference begins in Vienna: plenary session - 12 hours ago
-
UN marks 75 years with virtual meeting as pandemic keeps world leaders at home - 13 hours ago
-
New EU Migration Pact requires member states to take more migrants from frontline nations - 13 hours ago
-
LIVE: Joint press statement by Sassoli and Tikhanovskaya following meeting in Brussels (ORIGINAL) - 13 hours ago
Still confused by the coronavirus? | Start Here
It’s been nearly ten months of living with this coronavirus.
There’s been a lot of debate, a lot of science and we’ve learned a lot about the virus. But it can still be pretty confusing.
So why has it been so tough to get our heads around COVID-19? And when are we likely to see a return to normal life?
Start Here asks the experts about what we know now.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus
#Start_Here