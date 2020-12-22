-
Thailand races to contain COVID-19 outbreak - 6 hours ago
-
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin: “Our vaccine will likely work for mutated coronavirus variants” | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
Armenian demonstrators block roads in capital - 7 hours ago
-
Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens - 7 hours ago
-
EU calls for lifting UK travel ban but warns against non-essential travel - 7 hours ago
-
How will the coronavirus affect France’s end of year celebrations? - 7 hours ago
-
US Navy sails nuclear submarine through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran - 7 hours ago
-
Subaru the DOG makes pawsitive impression on reception desk at Japan breeding centre - 7 hours ago
-
How does the world deal with a fast-spreading coronavirus strain? | Inside Story - 8 hours ago
-
How COVID-19 & the environmental crisis are linked | All Hail The Lockdown - 8 hours ago
Subaru the DOG makes pawsitive impression on reception desk at Japan breeding centre
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Meet Subaru, the oversized Akita pup who has got his first full-time job, at the Akita Inu Hozonkai dogs protection and breeding centre in Odate city, Akita Prefecture, from where the Akita breed takes it origins.
The massive pooch guards the reception desk, receiving clients and acting as a sort of ambassador for the world-renown Japanese Akita breed, representing his little brothers from the breeding centre, which monitors the preservation of the species.
”There are many visitors who want to see real Akita dogs, so Subaru is working here every day,” said Subaru’s human supervisor Kudo Kotone on Monday.
The fluffy pup also appears to prefer the company of women over men. “Subaru is kind, but he loves women so much that he only make himself pleasant to them,” Kudo said.
Despite his young age, Subaru is very strong and so is the dog’s voice.
“When he barks, it’s so loud and it looks very scary. Once he was mistaken for a bear and reported to the police,” said the worker with a smile.
#Subaruthedog #Japan #Akitabreed
Video ID: 20201222-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201222-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly