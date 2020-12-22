Subaru the DOG makes pawsitive impression on reception desk at Japan breeding centre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Meet Subaru, the oversized Akita pup who has got his first full-time job, at the Akita Inu Hozonkai dogs protection and breeding centre in Odate city, Akita Prefecture, from where the Akita breed takes it origins.

The massive pooch guards the reception desk, receiving clients and acting as a sort of ambassador for the world-renown Japanese Akita breed, representing his little brothers from the breeding centre, which monitors the preservation of the species.

​”There are many visitors who want to see real Akita dogs, so Subaru is working here every day,” said Subaru’s human supervisor Kudo Kotone on Monday.

The fluffy pup also appears to prefer the company of women over men. “Subaru is kind, but he loves women so much that he only make himself pleasant to them,” Kudo said.

Despite his young age, Subaru is very strong and so is the dog’s voice.

“When he barks, it’s so loud and it looks very scary. Once he was mistaken for a bear and reported to the police,” said the worker with a smile.

