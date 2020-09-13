Sudan: Ancient Al-Bajrawiya ruins threatened by rising Nile floodwaters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Rising floodwaters from the Nile river are threatening to damage the two thousand year-old archaeological site of Al-Bajrawiya of the Meroitic empire, as seen on Friday.

Residents near the ancient site of Al-Bajrawiya, including the Meroe pyramids, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were seen setting up sandbags as flood-barriers near the archaeological site by the banks of the river Nile.

“The royal city must be surrounded by walls [to protect it from the floodwaters.] The western part of the royal city, consisting of a swimming pool and sauna, was submerged with floodwaters. A small part of the north-western part of the sauna was submerged, while the western wall of the royal city was affected,” said a resident at the scene.

Muddy waters have been swamping the streets of several Sudanese communities as heavy rainfall has been hitting the country since Monday night.

Sudan’s Ministry of Interior announced Saturday that around 100 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by the flooding.

