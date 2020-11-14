-
Sudan: Drone footage shows camp hosting refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray
Drone images captured on Friday reveal a refugee camp on the Sudanese border town of al-Fashqa. The camp is currently hosting refugees who have fled the fighting in the Ethiopian region of Tigray.
The UN refugee agency estimated that more than 14,500 refugees crossed into the neighbouring Sudan as fighting intensifies; now into the second week of the conflict.
The Tigray People’s Liberation (TPLF) front has accused Ethopia’s government, led by Abiy Ahmed, of carrying out attacks on civilians, including bombings, shooting and looting. Abiy alleges that the operations are targeting militant fighters.
