Sudan: Former President Omar al-Bashir in court over 1989 coup

The court case in which former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and 27 other people are accused of participating in a coup d’etat in 1989 resumed on Tuesday in Khartoum.

Al-Bashir, Nafe Ali Nafe Ahmed and other defendants could be seen in a separate caged area from the public gallery.

The start of the trial has been delayed several times since the end of July.

Protesters also gathered outside of the court.

Bashir, who is already in prison after being convicted of corruption charges, could face the death penalty if convicted for his part in the coup against a democratically elected prime minister, that propelled him into power.

The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant against Bashir, accusing him of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity almost a decade ago. The 76-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison for the corruption charges in December.

