-
Sudan: Head of country”s ruling council issues ultimatum to Ethiopia following border tensions
The head of Sudan’s sovereign council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited the country’s border area with Ethiopia in Al Qadarif state on Wednesday after Khartoum said an Ethiopian military aircraft had crossed the border, escalating tensions between two African countries.
The move also marks the peak of tensions, which have been on the rise.
“We have been patient for so long. For 25 years now, we have been patient, and quiet, and enduring the harm and threats. Everyone has tried to threaten us and intimidate us and say bad things against us and against our country. But there is a limit for everything,” Al-Burhan said during his visit.
Tension over where the border lies between Ethiopia and Sudan has been building up for decades.
Video ID: 20210114-007
Contact: [email protected]
