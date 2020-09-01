Sudan inks historic peace deal with rebel groups

A historic peace deal is initialled between Sudan’s interim leadership and rebel groups. Fighters from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states hope to move on from over and a decade and half of brutal conflict. Also, supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo submit documents to try to get his name on the ballot for October’s presidential vote, even though the electoral commission has already barred Gbagbo from running. And 3,000 tonnes of the same explosive compound that caused a deadly blast in Lebanon are being moved from storage in Senegal into Mali.

