Sudan: One killed, 14 injured in Khartoum protests

Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Khartoum in a rally against the country’s dire economic conditions on Wednesday, where one was reportedly killed and 14 others injured in clashes with police.

Demonstrators, responding to a call from the Sudanese Professionals Association trade union, could be seen waving Sudanese flags, shouting slogans and burning tires in the capital streets.

The protest comes amid economical tensions in the country. On Monday, the US removed Sudan from a terrorism blacklist with the country agreeing to pay $335m in damage, for its alleged role in the attacks of two American embassies in 1998.

