Sudan: Refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray settle in border camp

People displaced by violence in the Ethiopian region of Tigray were settling in a refugee camp in the Sudanese border town of Al-Fashqa, as filmed on Friday.

Families were seeking shelter after fighting broke out between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) controlling the state.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 14,500 refugees crossed into the neighbouring Sudan.

TPLF accused the Ethiopian government, led by Abiy Ahmed, of carrying out attacks on civilians. The Prime Minister denied the allegations.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Keros, displaced person: “We do not have clothes. We came naked. Our children do not have clothes now and we do not have money. And here there is not even drinking water. They closed the banks in Ethiopia, we all came without our money.”

SOT, displaced person: “Everything, everything, everything which is basic for life is very expensive, very expensive. So food shortage, lack of clean and safe water.”

