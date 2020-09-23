Sudan: Trial of former President Omar al-Bashir adjourned until October 6

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The trial of Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir and 27 other people over a 1989 coup d’etat was adjourned until October 6 in Khartoum on Tuesday.

It’s the latest such court decision in the hearings which began in July but have been postponed several times.

Bashir, who is already in prison after being convicted on corruption charges, could face death penalty if found guilty for his part in the coup against a democratically-elected prime minister, that propelled him into power.

