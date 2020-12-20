Sudanese protesters demand ‘justice’ two years after uprising

Demonstrations are still taking place in Sudan’s capital, two years after the uprising that led to the removal of President Omar al-Bashir.

Since his removal, little has really changed, with millions of Sudanese having to endure a wrecked economy and limited government services.

Thousands have been calling for an acceleration of reforms promised by the current transitional government.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

