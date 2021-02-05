-
Ecuador: Presidential candidate Lasso holds final rally in Guayaquil - 2 hours ago
-
Nepal: Dozens arrested in Kathmandu protest amid nationwide strike against govt - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Navalny appears in court for WW II veteran libel trial - 2 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Teachers start civil disobedience campaign against military coup - 2 hours ago
-
Egypt: Al-Ahly fans react to team”s win in Club World Cup game - 2 hours ago
-
Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip - 2 hours ago
-
SUPER BOWL LV: Buccaneers and Chiefs prepare for game day - 3 hours ago
-
How Russia and China are winning the vaccine diplomacy race | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Increase in crimes against Palestinian citizens of Israel - 3 hours ago
-
COVID-19 breathalyser: Indonesia rolls out new mass testing method - 3 hours ago
SUPER BOWL LV: Buccaneers and Chiefs prepare for game day
There are just two days to go until the Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
And, as Al Jazeera’s David Stokes reports, Tom Brady seems pretty relaxed as he looks for yet another victory in one of sport’s biggest games.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedStates #SUPERBOWL