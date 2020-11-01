-
Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon - 21 mins ago
-
Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls - 36 mins ago
-
Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections news - 2 hours ago
-
Johnson announces new month-long lockdown in England as UK Covid cases top 1 million - 3 hours ago
-
[LIVE] Full Blue Hunter’s Moon shines in the Buenos Aires skies on Halloween night - 4 hours ago
-
Exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel - 9 hours ago
-
France: Man who matches description of Lyon attack suspect arrested in kebab shop - 10 hours ago
-
LIVE: Locals enjoy last Saturday out before start of lockdown in Berlin - 11 hours ago
-
Macron says he understands Muslims might be ‘shocked’ by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad - 11 hours ago
Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon
An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon before fleeing, said a police source. A suspect has been arrested, the city’s public prosecutor said, but could not confirm if the person was the assailant.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en