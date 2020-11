Suspect detained after Greek Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon

An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon before fleeing, said a police source. A suspect has been arrested, the city’s public prosecutor said, but could not confirm if the person was the assailant.

