-
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload - 17 mins ago
-
Why is police violence so widespread in Latin America? | DW Analysis - 18 mins ago
-
Mourners pay tributes outside secondary school where teacher was killed in terror a - 31 mins ago
-
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - about 1 hour ago
-
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - about 1 hour ago
-
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
-
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 2 hours ago
-
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 3 hours ago
Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France confirmed to be 18y.o. of Chechen origin
The suspect of Friday’s beheading of a teacher in a suburb of Paris fired five times at police officers before being shot dead, a French anti-terrorism public prosecutor said on Saturday.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly