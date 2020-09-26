Suspect’s background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Top stories this morning

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the background of a man suspected of shooting dead a police officer in south London.

Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was born in New Zealand, died in hospital on Friday after being shot as a handcuffed suspect was being checked in.

The investigation is expected to focus on the motive for the killing.

It's Saturday 26 September 2020.

