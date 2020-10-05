Sweden: Trio awarded Nobel prize in medicine for work on Hepatitis C

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

No alteration of content (besides trimming) / Maximum 3 minute edits for news, current affairs and magazine programs / No sponsor graphics or commercials may be attached to the material / No archive rights / No resale / Must include onscreen credits which are part of Livestream feed/ No re-use of any material after January 1st, 2021.

The 2020 Nobel Prize for medicine was awarded in Stockholm on Monday to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

*MORE INFO TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20201005-021

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201005-021

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly