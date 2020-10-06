Sweden: Trio awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for work on black holes

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded jointly to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez in Stockholm on Tuesday mainly for their work on black holes.

