Swiss voters reject new tough rules on corporate human rights liabilities

A contentious proposal to hold businesses liable for human rights and environmental abuses around the world has been voted down in Switzerland. The plan won popular support in Sunday’s referendum, with 50.7 percent voting “yes”, but it failed to win support in a majority of cantons. Plus, Brexit talks resumed on Saturday but no breakthrough has been made. The risk of the UK crashing out of the Single Market without a trade deal is rising as the current transition period is set to expire at the end of this year.

