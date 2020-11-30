-
Record heatwave in New South Wales fuels wildfires | DW News - 42 mins ago
Brazil municipal elections: Centrists win big in two main cities - 55 mins ago
French police backlash mounts over excessive force, racial targeting - about 1 hour ago
Swiss voters reject new tough rules on corporate human rights liabilities - about 1 hour ago
“My world was the Church,” abuse survivor Andrew Madden on his journey to recovery - about 1 hour ago
COVID protesters in UK and Germany denounce restrictions - about 1 hour ago
Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher - about 1 hour ago
France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival - 2 hours ago
Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack - 2 hours ago
Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack - 2 hours ago
A contentious proposal to hold businesses liable for human rights and environmental abuses around the world has been voted down in Switzerland. The plan won popular support in Sunday’s referendum, with 50.7 percent voting “yes”, but it failed to win support in a majority of cantons. Plus, Brexit talks resumed on Saturday but no breakthrough has been made. The risk of the UK crashing out of the Single Market without a trade deal is rising as the current transition period is set to expire at the end of this year.
