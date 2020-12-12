-
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN calls forced return of Eritrean refugees ‘disturbing’ - 40 mins ago
-
The state of the world’s climate, five years after Paris agreement - about 1 hour ago
-
US issues emergency authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - about 1 hour ago
-
New evidence emerges in Italian student murder case in Egypt - about 1 hour ago
-
Many displaced continue to struggle, decades after Bosnian war - about 1 hour ago
-
World’s largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19 - about 1 hour ago
-
Worldwide race to approve COVID-19 vaccines - about 1 hour ago
-
California plans to be carbon neutral by 2045 - about 1 hour ago
-
Switzerland introduces new Covid-19 curfew to fight rising cases - 2 hours ago
-
Patricia Espinosa: The Paris Agreement, five years on | Talk to Al Jazeera - 2 hours ago
Switzerland introduces new Covid-19 curfew to fight rising cases
Switzerland announced Friday that all shops, bars and restaurants must close from 7:00 pm in order to fight a resurgent coronavirus that is now stirring political and cultural tensions.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en