Switzerland: IOC chief Bach extends first invitations as Beijing 2022 marks one-year countdown
Mandatory credit: IOC
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Back sent out the first invitations to the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of the world and their winter sports athletes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, to mark the Games’ one-year countdown, from Lausanne on Thursday.
“Dear athletes and friends from all National Olympic Committees, we look forward to seeing you in Beijing in exactly one year from now for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2021,” said Bach after signing the invitations.
“Now the preparations are coming into the operational phase, the first test events are taking place even under different conditions, but it’s now very much about the operational planning and there we are in the excellent position that this operational planning can be done with completed venues and this is greatly facilitating all the tasks,” stated the IOC chief.
Bach said that “Beijing will write history” as it will be the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are set take place from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.
