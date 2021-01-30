Switzerland: UN’s Pedersen laments lack of progress after latest round of Syrian talks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen​ lamented the lack of progress made in the latest round of talks by the Syrian Constitutional Committee, saying the “week has been a disappointment,” as he spoke to at a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

Speaking after the fifth round of talks concluded, by the ‘small body’ of the committee, Pedersen said he had “told the 45 members of the drafting bodies we can’t continue like this.”

The Norwegian diplomat also explained that his proposal for ‘working methods’ for the committee was accepted by the head of the opposition delegation but rejected by the leader of the Syrian government delegation, Ahmad Kuzbari.

Pedersen added that the week had demonstrated that the current approach was not working, stressing that “we cannot continue to meet if we do not change this.”

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which is tasked with drafting a new constitution, met for the first time in Geneva on October 30, 2019. The committee is made up of 150 Syrian delegates representing the government, the opposition, and civil society.

