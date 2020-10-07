-
Syria: Assad says he would take Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Mandatory Credit: RIA Novosti
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he would like to take the Russian COVID-19 when it becomes available, speaking in an interview with Sputnik News Agency in Damascus.
“Of course, in these circumstances, anyone would love to be vaccinated against this dangerous virus”, Assad said on footage released on Wednesday.
“But I think it’s not available for the international market yet, but we are going to discuss it with the Russian authorities when it will be available internationally to have this vaccine for the Syrian market. It’s very important,” he added.
Video ID: 20201007-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201007-010
Contact: [email protected]
