Syria: Christmas Mass held at Damascus church with limited number of attendees

Worshippers held a Christmas Mass at the Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus on Friday, with a limited number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Worshippers were seen disinfecting hands and receiving masks from church staff before entering the church.

“Today we celebrate Christmas, the day of joy, love and peace for the whole world. Praise be to God, today people are celebrating and there is a presence of worshippers while following the rules of social distancing and everyone wore masks,” Metri Abrexia, a church member said.

“We were keen from the start of the precautionary measures in the world to sterilize the church and distribute masks to prevent the spread of the virus,” added another church member.

The Mass was led by Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East, who dedicated the prayer to “peace and stability in Syria, Lebanon, the Middle East and the whole world.”

Video ID: 20201225-035

