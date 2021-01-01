-
Japan: Emperor and Empress give New Year’s address in video message - 8 hours ago
-
South Africa: Johannesburg holds vigil for COVID-19 victims on New Year’s Eve, as curfew starts - 8 hours ago
-
Brazil: Rio residents watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from crowded beach despite pandemic - 8 hours ago
-
USA: New Yorkers celebrate New Year’s Eve as state sets new record for daily COVID cases - 8 hours ago
-
Italy: Empty streets in Naples as city erupts with fireworks on New Year’s eve - 8 hours ago
-
Ireland to bypass post-Brexit Britain with more direct sea routes to Europe - 8 hours ago
-
Are hopes of ending Yemen’s civil war slipping away? | Inside Story - 8 hours ago
-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 8 hours ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 9 hours ago
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Damascus celebrated the New Year with fireworks, on Friday, as locals flocked to the streets despite the ongoing war and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowds could be seen gathering outside next to a Christmas tree to wait for the final countdown marking the start of 2021.
According to statistics compiled by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 10,000 people were killed in the conflict in 2019, a number which decreased to about 6,800 people in 2020, making it the year with the lowest death toll since the beginning of the war in 2011.
Video ID: 20210101-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210101-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly