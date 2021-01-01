Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Damascus celebrated the New Year with fireworks, on Friday, as locals flocked to the streets despite the ongoing war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowds could be seen gathering outside next to a Christmas tree to wait for the final countdown marking the start of 2021.

According to statistics compiled by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 10,000 people were killed in the conflict in 2019, a number which decreased to about 6,800 people in 2020, making it the year with the lowest death toll since the beginning of the war in 2011.

