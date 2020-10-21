-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - 51 mins ago
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 54 mins ago
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - about 1 hour ago
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 3 hours ago
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 4 hours ago
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Lagos - 10 hours ago
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens
What is believed to be the world’s largest piece of laurel soap was unveiled to the public at the Khan al-Sabun factory in the heart of Aleppo’s market, footage from Tuesday shows.
The presentation of the 1,520 kilogram handcrafted bar marked the reopening of the 500-year-old historic manufacturer since the Syrian conflict and ISIS repression heavily hit the city Aleppo.
Laurel soap, also known as Aleppo soap, is known worldwide for its supposed benefits for the skin and hair, thanks to its natural ingredients and centuries-long traditions guarded by Aleppo’s manufacturer families.
