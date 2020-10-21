Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

What is believed to be the world’s largest piece of laurel soap was unveiled to the public at the Khan al-Sabun factory in the heart of Aleppo’s market, footage from Tuesday shows.

The presentation of the 1,520 kilogram handcrafted bar marked the reopening of the 500-year-old historic manufacturer since the Syrian conflict and ISIS repression heavily hit the city Aleppo.

Laurel soap, also known as Aleppo soap, is known worldwide for its supposed benefits for the skin and hair, thanks to its natural ingredients and centuries-long traditions guarded by Aleppo’s manufacturer families.

