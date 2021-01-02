Syria: Funeral for SAA soldiers slain by IS held in Homs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A funeral was held in Homs on Friday for Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers killed during an ambush by the so-called Islamic State (IS; formerly known as ISIS/ISIL) on their bus between Deir Ezzor and Palmyra.

Mourners were seen gathering and chanting as soldiers carried coffins.

At least 25 soldiers were reportedly killed when their bus was ambushed by IS members on the road between Deir Ezzor and Palmyra, at the height of the village of Kobajjep.

