Syria: Large fire breaks out in western Syria

Parts of Syria are reportedly experiencing temperatures of up to 11 degrees Celsius [51 degrees fahrenheit] hotter than average, after a weekend of widespread fires burned through large, mostly agricultural, areas of land in the west of the country.

Fires blazing throughout the night were filmed on Sunday around 00:30 local time (21:30 GMT on Saturday). The barren aftermath with burned trees and vegetation-less hills near Al Haffah, could also be seen, as recorded later on Sunday morning.

Several thousand acres of land is believed to have burned across forests near Latakia and Hama governorates, according to local reports, which also stated that areas of the northwestern parts of Homs Governorate countryside were affected.

The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.

