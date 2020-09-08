Syria: Lavrov calls for ‘unconditional’ and ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Libya

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya according to local initiatives while in Damascus following talks with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

He said local authorities and foreign actors found out there’s no military solution possible in the country. “Last examples are the Cairo declaration and the recent joint initiative by the head of Tobruk parliament Mr [Aguila] Saleh and the head of the Presidential Council of Libya Mr [Fayez Mustafa] al-Sarraj. We really support these initiatives, we believe it’s essential to start implementing them, beginning with an unconditional, permanent ceasefire,” the Russian minister said.



Speaking on Syria, he stated the country “survived the fight against international terror.” “There are still some terrorists’ hideouts in the country, but it will be completely eliminated,” Lavrov concluded.



His Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem said the Constitutional Committee will work until a solution is found, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election in the country. “It could not be tied to the presidential election in any way,” he stressed.



The Russian delegation, including Lavrov and Vice Premier Yury Borisov, met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Monday. The parties discussed economic cooperation and the agreement to restore the Syrian infrastructure.



Video ID: 20200907-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200907-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly