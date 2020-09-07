-
Syria: Lavrov pays visit to Assad in Damascus
Mandatory Credit: Syrian State TV
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Monday, on Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since 2012.
Lavrov joined a delegation led by Deputy Russian Prime Minister Yuri Borisov which arrived in Damascus on Sunday.
Lavrov and Borisov were seen being greeted by Assad and joining him in a meeting discussing economic cooperation.
Lavrov later participated in a news conference with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, after which he was expected to head to Cyprus.
