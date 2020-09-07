Syria: Lavrov pays visit to Assad in Damascus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Syrian State TV

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Monday, on Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since 2012.

Lavrov joined a delegation led by Deputy Russian Prime Minister Yuri Borisov which arrived in Damascus on Sunday.

Lavrov and Borisov were seen being greeted by Assad and joining him in a meeting discussing economic cooperation.

Lavrov later participated in a news conference with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, after which he was expected to head to Cyprus.

