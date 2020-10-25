-
Will suburban white women support Trump in the US election? - 11 mins ago
-
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 12 mins ago
-
Italy: Police clash with anti-curfew protesters in Naples - 16 mins ago
-
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 35 mins ago
-
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 50 mins ago
-
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 2 hours ago
-
Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 - 2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Israelis join protests calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome - 2 hours ago
Syria: UN Special envoy Pedersen arrives in Damascus for talks on Constitutional Committee
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a two-day visit. The envoy is expected to meet with Syrian Foreign Ministry’s officials for talks on the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings aimed to focus on the amendment of the constitution.
Pedersen stressed that the Syrian conflict has been ongoing for “too long,” hoping for progress.
The Syrian Constitutional Committee tasked with drafting the constitution met for the first time in Geneva on October 30, 2019. It is made up of 150 Syrian delegates representing the government, the opposition, and civil society. Due to reported agenda disagreements and the COVID-19 spread, the last session was held among a smaller group of 45 members in August.
Video ID: 20201025-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201025-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly