Syria: UN Special envoy Pedersen arrives in Damascus for talks on Constitutional Committee

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a two-day visit. The envoy is expected to meet with Syrian Foreign Ministry’s officials for talks on the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings aimed to focus on the amendment of the constitution.

Pedersen stressed that the Syrian conflict has been ongoing for “too long,” hoping for progress.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee tasked with drafting the constitution met for the first time in Geneva on October 30, 2019. It is made up of 150 Syrian delegates representing the government, the opposition, and civil society. Due to reported agenda disagreements and the COVID-19 spread, the last session was held among a smaller group of 45 members in August.

Video ID: 20201025-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201025-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly