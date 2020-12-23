-
Syria: Zaitoun church holds Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
Hundreds of Christians gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Dormition, also known as the Zaitoun Church, in Damascus, on Tuesday, for a mass and Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
Worshippers were seen in the cathedral for a mass, before gathering outside to light the Christmas tree in front of the church.
Participants were seen wearing masks, with some maintaining social distancing.
