Syria: Zaitoun church holds Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

Hundreds of Christians gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Dormition, also known as the Zaitoun Church, in Damascus, on Tuesday, for a mass and Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Worshippers were seen in the cathedral for a mass, before gathering outside to light the Christmas tree in front of the church.

Participants were seen wearing masks, with some maintaining social distancing.

