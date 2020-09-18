-
Tackling xenophobic discrimination in South Africa
A new damning report from Human Rights Watch says that Black and Asian non-nationals living in South Africa frequently find themselves subject to discrimination, forced displacements and violence. It also concluded that a government plan to tackle the problem launched last year is bearing little fruit. How can South Africa’s xenophobia problem be tackled when there seems to be so little political will to change things? We speak to Jean Misago of the African Centre for Migration & Society at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
