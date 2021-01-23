Taiwan denounces incursion of air defence zone by Chinese fighter jets, bombers

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan’s air force deployed missiles to “monitor” the incursion, the island’s Defence Ministry said.

