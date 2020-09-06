-
Taiwan: Opposition party upholds ‘One China’ Consensus, opposes US pork deal
Taiwan’s main opposition party (KMT) officials announced they would stick to the “1992 Consensus” with China, opposing Taiwan’s independence, in addition to pushing for a referendum against US pork import, during the party’s annual National Congress held in Taipei, on Sunday.
Kuomintang party members, including Chairman Johnny Chiang, were seen arriving at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, before starting with Sunday’s meeting.
“The Constitution of the Republic of China is the foundation of all cross-strait exchanges, and official negotiations between the two sides must also recognise the fact that the Republic of China exists. The Constitution of the Republic of China has long revered freedom and the core spirit of democracy. As such, we have based the ’92 Consensus’ on the Constitution of the Republic of China, so that we can continue cross-strait interaction and keep pace with the times. Kuomintang absolutely opposes ‘Taiwan independence’ as well as ‘one country, two systems,’ stated one of Kuomintang’s Central Committee members.
Once the annual congress meeting was over, party supporters rallied outside the venue, holding signs and chanting slogans against the import of US pork, showing support for a referendum pushed by the Kuomintang Party that would see the prospect of a potential free trade agreement between Taiwan and the United States undermined.
