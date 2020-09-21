-
France-Canada: The quest for recognition of the hidden children of the French colonies - 7 mins ago
-
Taj Mahal reopens as India’s coronavirus cases soar - 9 mins ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH) - 15 mins ago
-
LIVE: 64th IAEA General Conference begins in Vienna: plenary session - 20 mins ago
-
UN marks 75 years with virtual meeting as pandemic keeps world leaders at home - 36 mins ago
-
New EU Migration Pact requires member states to take more migrants from frontline nations - 41 mins ago
-
LIVE: Joint press statement by Sassoli and Tikhanovskaya following meeting in Brussels (ORIGINAL) - 45 mins ago
-
Bold move! 11 y/o boy walks 2,800 km from Palermo to London to see his grandmother - about 1 hour ago
-
Why David Attenborough is a DANGER to nature | Live At The Apollo – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Therapy dog Kerith provides support to firefighters battling California wildfires - about 1 hour ago
Taj Mahal reopens as India’s coronavirus cases soar
The Taj Mahal reopened to visitors on Monday in a symbolic business-as-usual gesture even as India looks set to overtake the US as the global leader in coronavirus infections. FRANCE 24’s Sreya Banerjee tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en