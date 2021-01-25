-
LIVE: Fauci, Mitsotakis to speak at WEF Davos Agenda week COVID-19 response panel - 5 hours ago
Egypt marks 10 years since uprising, over 30% of population struggles to survive: F24 special report - 5 hours ago
US House set to deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate - 5 hours ago
‘Criminal violence’: Dutch PM deplores COVID lockdown riots - 5 hours ago
World leaders push for supporting poorer countries against climate change - 5 hours ago
#MeTooGay: French male gay victims break taboo on sexual abuse - 5 hours ago
LIVE: PACE discusses arrest of Russian opposition figure Navalny at ‘hybrid’ winter session - 6 hours ago
NGOs say ‘Egypt even worse’ as country marks 10 years of uprising that pushed out Mubarak - 6 hours ago
Rare Italian museums reopen doors to visitors after long Covid-19 shutdown - 6 hours ago
Talks begin over French police reforms after public anger over violence, racism, abuse
In France, a nationwide debate is beginning over the country’s police services and what reforms need to be adopted. Recently, cases of abuse, excess of violence and racism has sparked outcry, especially after footage of police beating an unarmed black man in his own studio and the violent removal of an immigrant camping.
