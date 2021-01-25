Talks begin over French police reforms after public anger over violence, racism, abuse

In France, a nationwide debate is beginning over the country’s police services and what reforms need to be adopted. Recently, cases of abuse, excess of violence and racism has sparked outcry, especially after footage of police beating an unarmed black man in his own studio and the violent removal of an immigrant camping.

