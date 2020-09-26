Tatiana de Rosnay: Exploring how AI tempers with love, sex and art

In this edition we speak to author Tatiana de Rosnay about her new book “Flowers of Darkness”, which explores how AI tampers with love, sex and art. Also, Hollywood is going through one of the most volatile periods in the history of the movie industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. New virtual production techniques, however, are being adopted to slash costs.

