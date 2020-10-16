-
Covid: Manchester leaders ‘ready to meet’ PM over restrictions 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
Parisians enjoy last night out before Covid-19 curfew comes into force - 3 hours ago
-
-
Snapshot before lights out: France on the cusp of Covid-19 curfew - 11 hours ago
-
The killing of more than 1 million minks has started in Denmark - 11 hours ago
-
France opens terror probe after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb - 11 hours ago
-
Killing of farm worker highlights ever-present racial divisions in South Africa - 11 hours ago
-
-
Who is Kyrgyzstan’s new prime minister, Sadyr Zhaparov? - 13 hours ago
-
Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters - 14 hours ago
Teacher decapitated near Paris ‘after showing Muhammad cartoon in class’
Emmanuel Macron condemns ‘Islamist terrorist attack’ after teenager holding a knife is shot dead by police
