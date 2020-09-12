-
Teargas fired at migrant protesters on Greek island of Lesbos - 10 mins ago
-
Historic Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Doha, Qatar | DW News - 14 mins ago
-
200912_NWSU_13158696_13158772_65000_144003_en - 16 mins ago
-
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - 39 mins ago
-
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - 47 mins ago
-
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - 55 mins ago
-
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 59 mins ago
-
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - about 1 hour ago
-
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - about 1 hour ago
Teargas fired at migrant protesters on Greek island of Lesbos
Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island on Saturday as tensions simmered following the catastrophic fire that ripped through Europe’s largest migrant camp this week.
