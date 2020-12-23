-
Tempers flare as UK-France border closure leaves travellers stranded
Thousands of lorries and other travellers were queuing for miles, after France closed its borders to the UK, following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in England.
France and more than 40 other countries suspend travel from the UK in response to its discovery.
Tempers flared at the border as travellers were stranded for 48 hours.
Traveller “We are sitting in the car park for more than 48 hours, we have kids, we are 30 people in the bus, no shower, no nothing. So, how much we should wait?”
To relieve congestion at the border France has now agreed to let lorry drivers through, as long as they can provide a negative coronavirus test.
