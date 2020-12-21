Ten years on from the Arab Spring, injured Tunisians neglected

Many victims of police violence during Tunisia’s 2010-2011 uprising have received neither proper medical treatment nor effective government compensation for their injuries, says Walid Kasrawi.

Kasrawi lost his leg after being shot by police during the uprising.

He spoke to Al Jazeera about life as an amputee in post-Arab Spring Tunisia.

