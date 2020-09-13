Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters rally on eve of Putin-Lukashenko talks

At least 100,000 Belarusian anti-government protesters flooded the centre of Minsk on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said, while police detained around 250 people, the Russian Interfax news agency said, citing the Interior Ministry. Opposition figures called this new mass demonstration on the eve of crunch talks between President Alexander Lukashenko and his main ally, Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

