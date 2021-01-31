The governing coalition is being criticised for expelling children who are considered to be “well-integrated”, including a 12-year-old girl born in Austria.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/31/tension-grows-in-austria-over-the-deportation-of-three-young-girls-to-georgia-and-armenia

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World