LIVE: Unauthorised protest in support of Navalny takes place in St. Petersburg - 3 hours ago
Italian parties continue talks to solve government political crisis - 3 hours ago
Myanmar in turmoil over disputed election - 4 hours ago
Nigeria begins modernising oil refineries - 4 hours ago
Nurse wins prize to watch films for a week on a remote Swedish island - 5 hours ago
‘We’ve had enough’: In France, Spain and Denmark, anti-lockdown protests continue - 5 hours ago
WHO team visit Wuhan market at heart of virus outbreak - 6 hours ago
Tension grows in Austria over the deportation of three young girls to Georgia and Armenia - 6 hours ago
Hundreds arrested at fresh protests in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - 6 hours ago
Denmark: Protesters denounce COVID restrictions in torch-lit Aarhus march - 6 hours ago
Tension grows in Austria over the deportation of three young girls to Georgia and Armenia
The governing coalition is being criticised for expelling children who are considered to be “well-integrated”, including a 12-year-old girl born in Austria.
