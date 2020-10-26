Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election

With only a few days to the October 31 presidential election, protesters are ramping up pressure on President Alassane Ouattara to quit the race.

The opposition is angry that the president is running for a third term.

Ivory Coast is yet to fully recover from a civil war which ended in 2007 in which at least 3,000 people were killed.

And there are fears of post-election unrest similar to that in 2010 when thousands were killed.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports.

