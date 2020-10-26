-
Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election? - 12 mins ago
-
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election - 13 mins ago
-
Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries - 21 mins ago
-
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting - 41 mins ago
-
Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt - 42 mins ago
-
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander - 42 mins ago
-
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News - 43 mins ago
-
An American Affair: Trump & the FBI - 48 mins ago
-
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes - 59 mins ago
-
USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC - about 1 hour ago
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election
With only a few days to the October 31 presidential election, protesters are ramping up pressure on President Alassane Ouattara to quit the race.
The opposition is angry that the president is running for a third term.
Ivory Coast is yet to fully recover from a civil war which ended in 2007 in which at least 3,000 people were killed.
And there are fears of post-election unrest similar to that in 2010 when thousands were killed.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#IvoryCoast #IvoryCoastElection #AlassaneOuattara