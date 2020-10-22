-
US officials say Russia, Iran have obtained voter information - 11 mins ago
-
Covid: Rishi Sunak expected to increase tier 2 jobs support 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 47 mins ago
-
US intelligence chief says Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election - 2 hours ago
-
Pope expresses support for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions flare in NYC as pro-Trump demo disrupted by counter protesters - 3 hours ago
-
Sudan: One killed, 14 injured in Khartoum protests - 3 hours ago
-
“Sputnik V” will allow 70% of Russia to be vaccinated within a year, says Gamaleya Institute chief - 4 hours ago
-
‘We have lost time but not momentum’ on climate goals, says EU’s Environment Commissioner - 4 hours ago
-
India: “Red light on, engine off” campaign seeks to improve air quality in Delhi - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Expedition 63 members land on Earth - 4 hours ago
Thai protesters give prime minister three days to resign
Thai protesters on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha a three-day deadline to step down or face more demonstrations, but the leader who made the announcement was arrested within two hours.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en